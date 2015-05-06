(Adds detail and analyst)

OSLO May 6 Norwegian oil firm Det norske reported lower than expected first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and said it was contemplating a bond issue to strengthen its financing and alleviate debt worries.

Det norske's leverage has been a concern for investors with the firm looking to invest about $1 billion this year, of which 45 percent will go on its Ivar Aaasen project and 15 percent at the giant Johan Sverdrup field.

The company said a consortium of seven banks have fully underwritten a revolving credit facility worth $500 million and that it is contemplating a subordinated $300 million bond issue.

"This is exactly what they need to remove all remaining fears of an equity issue," Carnegie analyst Kjetil Bakken said.

Det norske said its operating profit was $81 million in the quarter, below analyst expectations for $94 million but above a loss of $44 million in the same period a year ago.

However, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $256 million, well above forecasts for $222 million.

"The figures are more or less in line with expectations, but the most important thing is that they have settled on a financing solution removing liquidity risks," Bakken said.

A comparison with figures a year earlier is skewed because Det norske has since acquired Marathon Oil's Norwegian business, significantly increasing its production and revenue.

The firm reiterated its 2015 production forecast of between 58,000 and 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik and David Clarke)