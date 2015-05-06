(Adds detail and analyst)
OSLO May 6 Norwegian oil firm Det norske
reported lower than expected first-quarter operating
profit on Wednesday and said it was contemplating a bond issue
to strengthen its financing and alleviate debt worries.
Det norske's leverage has been a concern for investors with
the firm looking to invest about $1 billion this year, of which
45 percent will go on its Ivar Aaasen project and 15 percent at
the giant Johan Sverdrup field.
The company said a consortium of seven banks have fully
underwritten a revolving credit facility worth $500 million and
that it is contemplating a subordinated $300 million bond issue.
"This is exactly what they need to remove all remaining
fears of an equity issue," Carnegie analyst Kjetil Bakken said.
Det norske said its operating profit was $81 million in the
quarter, below analyst expectations for $94 million but above a
loss of $44 million in the same period a year ago.
However, the company's earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $256 million,
well above forecasts for $222 million.
"The figures are more or less in line with expectations, but
the most important thing is that they have settled on a
financing solution removing liquidity risks," Bakken said.
A comparison with figures a year earlier is skewed because
Det norske has since acquired Marathon Oil's Norwegian
business, significantly increasing its production and revenue.
The firm reiterated its 2015 production forecast of between
58,000 and 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
