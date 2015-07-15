* Q2 operating profit NOK 122 mln vs 131 mln forecast
* Appeals ministry decision over ownership of giant Sverdrup
field
OSLO, July 15 Norwegian oil firm Det norske
said on Wednesday it would appeal a government
decision giving it a smaller stake in the giant Johan Sverdrup
oilfield than it wanted, and reported second-quarter operating
earnings below expectations.
Det norske had argued that it should have a larger share in
the field than the 11.89 percent proposed by operator Statoil
in February. But a decision by the Ministry of
Petroleum and Energy has since cut it to 11.57
percent..
Sverdrup, Europe's costliest offshore energy project,
contains up to 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and
could operate for 50 years.
Det norske, controlled by billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke's
Aker, said it has decided to appeal the ministry
decision to the government.
"For Det norske, it is a decisive principle that the
ownership interests in Johan Sverdrup are to be distributed
according to a combination of volume and value. We do not see
this principle reflected in The Ministry of Petroleum &
Energy decision on the unitization split," Chief Executive Karl
Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.
The field, also owned by Lundin Petroleum, Maersk
and state holding firm Petoro, is forecast to start
production by the end of 2019.
Det norske has earlier said it was keeping all possibilities
open, including taking legal action.
Det norske reported an earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) of $122 million for the quarter, below expectations for
$131 million and $20 million in the same period a year ago.
A comparison with earnings figures a year earlier is skewed
because Det norske has since acquired Marathon Oil's
Norwegian business, significantly increasing its production and
revenue.
The firm reiterated its 2015 production forecast of between
58,000 and 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
