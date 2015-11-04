OSLO Nov 4 Norwegian oil firm Det norske
has cut spending this year after an impairment
charge related to lower oil prices pushed it into a loss in the
third quarter.
The company, controlled by billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke,
forecast production costs of $6.5 per barrel of oil equivalent
(boe) this year from an earlier view of $8-10. Adjusting to
lower oil prices, it said it had achieved savings this year of
more than $100 million, in line with guidance.
"The costs have come down while production has remained
strong and we are therefore revising our full-year guidance
accordingly," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told investors
on a conference call.
The exploration and production company, which is focused on
its native Norwegian fields, cut capital expenditure this year
to around $925 million from a previous guidance of between $950
million and $1 billion.
It projected 2015 exploration expenses at around $95 million
from an earlier view of $115-125 million.
Shares in the firm rose 3.2 percent by 1035 GMT,
outperforming a 2.0 percent increase in the European oil and gas
index.
Det norske, which employs more than 240 people, said it was
tendering for a new rig for its Alvheim field in the North Sea.
"We are taking advantage of a very favourable market and
expect to be able to lock in extremely favourable rates and very
flexible contract structures for the new rig," Hersvik said
The firm posted a net loss of $166 million in the third
quarter against expectations for a profit of $10 million due to
a non-cash impairment of $186 million related to goodwill from
its acquisition of Marathon Oil's Norwegian business.
A comparison with figures a year earlier is skewed because
Det norske has since acquired Marathon Oil's Norwegian business,
significantly increasing its production and revenue.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alister Doyle and
Keith Weir)