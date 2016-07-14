OSLO, July 14 Norwegian oil firm Det norske
sees scope for further transactions after its
planned merger with BP's Norwegian business, its chief
executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"There is definitely a very interesting market with both
majors, but also independents and utility companies, that are
currently in some sort of process trying to assess the strategy,
particularly related to upstream," chief executive Karl Johnny
Hersvik told Reuters.
When asked what kind of transaction the firm's financial
situation allowed, Hersvik said: "We don't really see size as a
limitation at this point."
BP and Det norske agreed in June to merge their Norwegian
businesses in a $1.3 billion all-share deal.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)