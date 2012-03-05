OSLO, March 5 Norway's Det Norske
has agreed to develop its Draupne oil field in the
North Sea as a satellite of Swedish firm Lundin's
nearby Luno field, it said on Monday, predicting daily output of
75,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2017.
"Draupne will be developed using a fixed platform with
pre-processing," Det Norske said in a statement. "The wellstream
will be transported from the Draupne platform to Luno for final
processing and export to the markets."
Lundin has sought permission from Norwegian authorities to
build a platform to extract the estimated 186 million barrels of
recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.) at Luno, with production start
seen in 2015.
Det Norske said the deal with Lundin would ensure production
capacity of 52,000 barrels per day at Draupne by Oct. 2016,
rising to 75,000 barrels a year later. Draupne holds about 143
million recoverable barrels o.e.
The Norwegian company said it aimed to submit a development
plan to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in the fourth
quarter.
Det Norske is the operator of Draupne with a 35 percent
license interest. Norway's Statoil owns 50 percent and
Bayerngas 15 percent.
At Luno, Lundin holds a 40-percent stake, while Statoil
holds 40 percent and Denmark's Maersk has
20 percent.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Jason Neely)