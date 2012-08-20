OSLO Aug 20 Norwegian oil firm Det norske oljeselskap ASA has drilled a dry well in production license 356 in the North Sea, 20 kilometres north of the Trym field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

Det norske is the operator and holds a 50 percent stake, Repsol has 40 percent and Petrolia has 10 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)