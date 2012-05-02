OSLO May 2 Det Norske has drilled a dry well the Storebjoern prospect in the North Sea, the company said on Wednesday.

"The reservoir sections were water bearing, and the well will be plugged and abandoned as a dry well," it said.

Operator Det Norske holds a 60 percent stake in the well, while partners Dana Petroleum has 25 percent and North Energy has 15 percent. 

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)