OSLO May 2 Det Norske has drilled a dry well the Storebjoern prospect in the North Sea, the company said on Wednesday.
"The reservoir sections were water bearing, and the well will be plugged and abandoned as a dry well," it said.
Operator Det Norske holds a 60 percent stake in the well, while partners Dana Petroleum has 25 percent and North Energy has 15 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
