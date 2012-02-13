OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian oil firm Det norske has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Monday.

The wildcat well was the first exploration well in production license 414 and is located about 20 kilometres southeast of the Froey field and 37 km northeast of the Heimdal field.

Det norske has a 40 percent stake in the licence, while partners Faroe Petroleum, Norwegian Energy Company , and Bayerngas have 20 percent each.