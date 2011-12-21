Dec 21 Det norske oljeselskap ASA

* Secures fully underwritten $500 million revolving corporate credit facility

* The facility contains an uncommitted increase feature (accordion) which, if fully utilized, would increase the facility amount by up to a maximum amount of $100 million.

* $500 million tranche is co-ordinated by DNB and Nordea, and fully underwritten by the bookrunners and mandated Lead Arrangers: DNB, Nordea and SEB, subject to an executed loan agreement.

* The underwriters intend to syndicate the Facility to a select group of banks.

* Company says: "This new equity combined with the Facility will underpin the funding of our field developments, with the first three developments being Jette, Atla and Krafla." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)