Dec 21 Det norske oljeselskap ASA
* Secures fully underwritten $500 million revolving
corporate credit facility
* The facility contains an uncommitted increase feature
(accordion) which, if fully utilized, would increase
the facility amount by up to a maximum amount of $100 million.
* $500 million tranche is co-ordinated by DNB and Nordea,
and fully underwritten by the bookrunners and mandated
Lead Arrangers: DNB, Nordea and SEB, subject to an executed loan
agreement.
* The underwriters intend to syndicate the Facility to a
select group of banks.
* Company says: "This new equity combined with the Facility
will underpin the funding of our field developments, with the
first three developments being Jette, Atla and Krafla."
