OSLO Oct 30 Norwegian oil firm Det Norske said on Tuesday samples from an appraisal well drilled on the Espever High, a part of the giant Johan Sverdrup discovery in the North Sea, contained oil.

Det Norske said drilling operations were still in an initial phase and that final results were not available.

Partners in the production licence 265 are operator Statoil , with Det norske holding 20 percent, state-owned Petoro 30 percent and Sweden's Lundin Petroleum 10 percent.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)