Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
OSLO, Sept 4 Norwegian oil and gas firm Det norske signed a $1 billion revolving credit facility with a group of Nordic and international banks and agreed on an optional increase to $2 billion, it said on Wednesday.
The new loan carries an interest of NIBOR/LIBOR plus 3 percentage points per year and a utilisation fee of 0.5 percent or 0.75 per cent per year based on the amount drawn under the facility.
DNB, Nordea, SEB were the bookrunners lead arrangers of the syndicated facility. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
LONDON, April 11 Citi was the top bank last year in transaction banking, a segment comprising trade finance and cash management services, rankings compiled by industry analytics firm Coalition showed on Tuesday.