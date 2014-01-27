* Estimates cash cost of $800-$900 per gold ounce sold for
2014
* Expects to double production at its sole mine in 2014
Jan 27 Canada's Detour Gold Corp said
it expects cash costs to fall to $800-$900 per ounce sold and
production to double to 450,000-500,000 ounces this year.
Miners, stung by a near 25 percent drop in gold prices over
the last year, have been cutting costs and slowing down work on
growth projects.
Detour reported in November cash costs of $1,214 per gold
ounce for the third quarter, when it started commercial
production at its low-grade Detour Lake mine in northeastern
Ontario.
"Minesite sustaining cash costs came in lower than
anticipated. The lower sustaining cash costs appear to be driven
by lower-than-expected operating costs," RBC Capital Markets
analyst Dan Rollins said in a note.
Detour estimated to save C$20 million ($18 million) in power
costs this year after it secured a six-year power contract at 5
Canadian cents per kWh with the Ontario Power Authority.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,260.30 an ounce
by 1503 GMT on Monday, having hit its highest since mid-November
overnight at $1,278.01. U.S. gold futures for February
delivery were down $4 an ounce at $1,260.30.
Detour Gold shares, which have fallen about 73 percent in
the last year, were up about 2 percent at C$6.29 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Monday.