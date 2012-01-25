Jan 25 Exploration and development company
Detour Gold raised reserve estimates for its Detour
Lake gold project by 5 percent after its 2011 drilling
exploration.
It said proven and probable gold reserves -- the part that
can be economically mined -- were higher at 15.6 million ounces.
The measured and indicated resources at the northern Ontario
gold mine were up 13 percent to 23.3 million ounces, the miner
said in a statement.
On Dec. 23, the company had received a go-ahead from the
Canadian government, paving the way for the development of what
will be one of the country's largest gold mines.
The Detour gold mine is expected to employ about 1,200
workers during the construction phase and about 500 once it goes
into production.
Shares of the company closed at C$26.60 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.