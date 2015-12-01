Dec 1 Detroit began filing lawsuits this week against dozens of vendors with the aim of recovering about $50 million in city payments made in the months before its historic bankruptcy filing.

Chuck Raimi, Detroit's deputy corporation counsel, said 185 lawsuits are being filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court against vendors that received "preferential" city payments on past-due bills during a 90-day period before Detroit's July 2013 bankruptcy filing.

The city exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in December 2014, shedding about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and other obligations.

Raimi said the money is recoverable under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code because the pre-bankruptcy payments to vendors resulted in higher recoveries than those obtained by other similarly situated creditors during the bankruptcy.

He added the city hopes to settle the cases, which were filed ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline imposed by the Bankruptcy Code.

"Every effort will be made to reach mutually acceptable settlements of these lawsuits, if possible," Raimi said in a statement.

Nearly a year out of bankruptcy, Detroit continues to tie up loose ends, including the anticipated Jan. 1 consummation of a deal leasing the city's water and sewer system to a regional Great Lakes Water Authority. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)