June 29 Michigan officials were optimistic on
Friday that a payment on an interim borrowing for cash-strapped
Detroit could be extended as plans for a longer-term bond sale
to replace it stalled.
"While there is nothing definitive at this hour, we are
optimistic an extension will be worked out," Terry Stanton, a
spokesman for the Michigan Treasury Department, said late Friday
afternoon.
Without an extension, the trustee for an $80 million
short-term borrowing sold earlier this year will use $28.5
million in Detroit's state revenue sharing to make a debt
service payment instead of forwarding that money to the city,
Stanton said.
The delay in the longer-term bond sale is increasing
Detroit's borrowing costs. Naomi Patton, a spokeswoman for Mayor
Dave Bing, said the interest rate on the $80 million loan jumped
to 6.25 percent on Wednesday from 2.8 percent, increasing costs
by an additional $10,000 a day. She added that the city had been
expecting the state revenue sharing payment on July 9.
Stanton said earlier on Friday that talks were taking place
with the bondholder to extend the payment date, which would
allow the trustee to forward the revenue sharing to the city.
City and state officials had planned on taking out the
short-term debt, which is secured by an intercept of Detroit's
state revenue sharing, with the sale by the end of June of a
longer-term bond issue. That issue was to consist of
restructured Detroit debt and new debt to raise $137 million for
the cash-strapped city budget.
But Stanton said that deal has been held up by Detroit's top
lawyer, whose challenge to the city's financial stability
agreement with the state was dismissed by a Michigan judge on
June 13.
"Without the corporation counsel's opinion on the bond deal
and some assurance that the city will not offer a legal
challenge to the financial stability agreement going forward, it
will be very difficult to do the take-out financing," Stanton
said.
Krystal Crittendon, the corporation counsel, could not be
reached for comment.
Crittendon's lawsuit against the April pact that gave the
state oversight over Detroit's finances caused a standoff with
Michigan officials that threatened to drain the city of cash and
cause it to default on a pension bond payment. That in turn led
Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service to pound the city's
already-low credit ratings deeper into the junk category.
While the crisis was averted by the judge's dismissal of
Crittendon's lawsuit, uncertainty remained as to whether she
would appeal the ruling. An attempt last week by Bing to get the
city council to remove Crittendon from office was unsuccessful.
A population plunge and sinking revenue has left Detroit
with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge $7.9
billion long-term debt burden that includes outstanding city
bonds, employee pensions and retiree healthcare.