Aug 10 A nearly $123 million bond sale to boost
Detroit's cash flow will finally hit the U.S. municipal bond
market on Th ursday after being delayed by litigation, a Michigan
official said on Fri day.
The local government loan program revenue bonds will be sold
through the Michigan Finance Authority, with $76 million of the
proceeds earmarked to pay off an interim borrowing that was
privately placed with Bank of American Merrill Lynch in March.
The previous borrowing and the upcoming bond issue will
raise $137 million for the city by restructuring outstanding
debt and selling new bonds to cover the city's fiscal 2012 and
2013 self-insurance payments, according to Michigan Deputy
Treasurer Tom Saxton.
While credit rating agencies have pounded Detroit's already
low ratings deeper into the junk category due to a myriad of
fiscal and political problems, the bonds carry investment grade
ratings of A3 from Moody's Investors Service and A-plus from
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The key security for the bonds, which carry Detroit's
limited-tax general obligation pledge, is that they will be paid
off with the city's state revenue-sharing money. Those funds
will be sent directly from the state to the bond trustee to
cover debt service.
"That should provide some comfort to investors," Saxton
said.
Detroit issued about $350 million of senior and second lien
bonds in 2010 also secured by state revenue-sharing payments.
Annual debt service on those bonds, along with the new third
lien bonds, totals $40 million, according to Saxton. Detroit's
revenue-sharing payments, which were nearly $334 million in
fiscal 2001, have fallen since then, with the fiscal 2013
payment estimated at $173.8 million, according to the deal's
preliminary official statement.
The deal, which will be priced through Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, is structured with serial maturities from 2014
through 2032.
The bond sale has been on a bumpy ride since it surfaced
earlier this year as Detroit was on the brink of running out of
cash and the city eventually entered into a financial stability
agreement that gave the state more oversight of its finances.
State officials had wanted to sell the long-term bonds by
the end of June to pay off the interim debt and avoid diverting
$28.5 million in revenue sharing from the city for a debt
service payment. However, a challenge to Detroit's financial
stability agreement launched by the city's top lawyer derailed
the plan, although BofA Merrill Lynch agreed in early July to
extend the deadline to retire the interim debt to Aug. 15.
The turmoil caused by Detroit Corporation Counsel Krystal
Crittendon's lawsuit, which was ultimately dismissed by a state
judge, and fears that the delay in selling the long-term bonds
would force the cash-strapped city to miss a payment on its
pension debt, led to a round of rating downgrades in June.
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has said the delay also increased
the city's borrowing costs on the interim bonds by an additional
$10,000 a day.
A population plunge and sinking revenue have left Detroit
with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge $7.9
billion long-term debt burden that includes bonds, employee
pensions and retiree healthcare liabilities.