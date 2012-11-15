* City must meet several milestones to win $30 mln
* Detroit risks running out of cash by year-end
* City council must approve contracts to aid reforms
Nov 15 The state of Michigan and its biggest
city, Detroit, announced on Thursday a deal on several
milestones the cash-strapped city must achieve in the next month
to win $30 million.
The city, which has been criticized by state officials for
slow progress on financial reforms, needs the money that was
generated by a bond sale to avoid running out of cash by the end
of the year.
The deal between Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon and Mayor
Dave Bing's administration requires city council approval of
contracts with legal and other advisers and the completion of a
review of the city's cashiering by Tuesday. Meeting those
milestones would result in the release of $10 million to the
city.
Another $20 million would be released on Dec. 14 if Detroit
executes a series of contracts concerning audits, outsourcing
and restructuring, among other matters.
Projections presented by city officials to Detroit's
oversight board on Monday showed the city's weekly cash flow at
just $4.1 million in mid-December before dropping to a negative
$4.8 million at the end of the year.
Cities, counties and states across the United States are
slowly seeing a revenue uptick after years of dwindling funds in
the wake of the country's deep recession. Detroit's financial
troubles are particularly severe due to a steep fall in
population, high unemployment and a drop in state funding.
Detroit's financial advisory board was created under a
consent agreement that allowed Detroit to avoid the appointment
of an emergency manager to run the city while giving the state
some oversight and allowing the mayor to disregard collective
bargaining agreements with unions.
The Michigan Finance Authority sold $129 million of bonds
for Detroit in August, completing a debt sale aimed at raising
$137 million for the city. While Detroit received some of that
money, Michigan Treasury officials tied the release of another
$30 million this year to Detroit's progress on reforms.
"The milestone agreement reached between the state and my
administration enables all of the key stakeholders to be on the
same page as it relates to the progress of the city's
restructuring plan," Bing said in a statement on Thursday.
Dillon said the deal gives Detroit a "transparent roadmap"
toward accessing the bond proceeds.
"The funds from the bond proceeds were never intended to fund
the status quo in Detroit, but rather aid with its government
reforms," he said. "While some progress has been made in the
city since the signing of the Financial Stability Agreement in
June, it is moving slower than what all parties would have
anticipated. There is still much work to be done."
Detroit faced a cash crisis this summer that led to warnings
it could default on some bonds, as well as to subsequent
downgrades that pounded the city's credit ratings deeper into
the junk category.
The cash crunch and default were subsequently averted by the
bond sale. Detroit's ratings remain under review for a potential
downgrade by Moody's Investors Service. That review concerns in
part the repeal last week by Michigan voters of the state's 2011
emergency manager law, which was used to craft portions of
Detroit's consent agreement.
The city council is scheduled to meet in closed session
later on Thursday on whether the law's repeal affects the
consent agreement.