* Mayor could ask for short-term funding
* City set to run out of cash in May
* State demanding a plan to solve crisis
By John D. Stoll
DETROIT March 9 The state of Michigan has
not received any request from Detroit for short-term funding to
help the city avoid running out of money soon, the governor's
office said on Friday.
But a spokeswoman for Governor Rick Snyder reiterated
Snyder's view that the city needs a strong turnaround plan more
than anything else.
"Short-term cash infusions alone without a clear path to
resolving this financial crisis will not work," said Geralyn
Anne Lasher, the spokeswoman.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on
Friday that Detroit Mayor Dave Bing could seek between
$125 million and $150 million in short-term funding as the city
looks to avoid running out of money before the middle of the
year.
Naomi Patton, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said that Bing
"could" ask for "bridge funding from the state, but he currently
"has no specific plans to request such funding."
Detroit City Council members have repeatedly criticized
Michigan lawmakers for withholding hundreds of millions of
dollars in revenue sharing they claim are owed to the city. The
critics point to that money as needed income for a city with its
back against the wall.
Bing is under intense pressure to turn Detroit's finances
around and has said the city has only enough cash to last until
May. In recent months, he has sought deep concessions from city
employees, vendors and other constituents, while also looking
for ways to raise revenue.
During his annual state of the city address on
Wednesday, Bing asked state leaders to help him in his
effort to get concessions. The city in recent weeks has reached
tentative deals with some of its 48 unions.
Snyder more deeply inserted himself in Detroit's turnaround
effort late last year when he appointed a team to review the
city's finances and make a recommendation on whether an
emergency manager is needed. A decision on an emergency manager
is due at the end of March.
"The governor remains committed to working with the city and
city council to address the short-term and long-term financial
issues," Lasher said on Friday. "However, there must
be a solution to the city's financial troubles and it has to be
sustainable so we don't find ourselves in this same situation
down the road."