DETROIT May 10 Former U.S. Department of
Education official Jack Martin will be Detroit's newly appointed
chief financial officer, representing one of the first major
initiatives taken by the city under its financial agreement with
the state of Michigan.
Martin, who began his career at General Motors and is
the former head of Home Federal Savings Bank of Detroit, was
appointed by Detroit Mayor Dave Bing. He will be paid $220,000
annually and start his position next week.
Bing plans to cut an additional 936 city jobs as part of a
restructuring. Detroit just finished laying off 864 people.
Together, the cuts would lead to $100 million in annual savings.
Martin was a member of Governor Rick Snyder's financial
review team, which found the city to be in financial crisis
earlier this year. That led to the creation of a "consent"
financial agreement between the state and Detroit leaders, under
which the city must meet stringent requirements.