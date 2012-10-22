* Bing lists several areas where he needs support
* Wants to access bond funds from state of Michigan
* Eyes funds to fix, upgrade city streetlights
* Seeks to consolidate, privatize some city services
Oct 22 Detroit's mayor urged the city council on
Monday to push through reforms in order to win the release of
bond funds from the state of Michigan.
Appearing before the council, Mayor Dave Bing listed several
areas where he needed support including for state legislation to
create a public lighting authority to raise funds to fix and
upgrade city street lights, as well as efforts to consolidate
and privatize certain city services.
"Clearly it is now time for us to act with a renewed sense
of urgency," Bing said, warning that action was needed in order
to access the bond money.
The Michigan Finance Authority sold $129 million of bonds
for Detroit in August, completing a debt sale aimed at raising
$137 million for the cash-strapped city.
Terry Stanton, a spokesman for Michigan Treasurer Andy
Dillon, who attended the council meeting, said while the city
has received $50 million of the proceeds, the release of further
funds is tied to Detroit's ability to make progress on reforms.
"What the treasurer indicated today was that if certain
milestones are reached, up to $10 million could be released by
mid-November and that another draw, not to exceed $20 million,
could be approved by mid-December ... again, if certain
milestones are reached," Stanton said, adding that those
milestones have not yet been finalized.
Detroit entered into a consent agreement with Michigan in
April that allowed it to avoid the appointment of an emergency
manager to essentially run the city, but gave the state some
oversight.
Sandra Pierce, who chairs the Detroit Financial Advisory
Board, said the nine-member board that was created as part of
consent agreement was frustrated by the lack of progress.
"We want to get things moving or over the finish line,"
Pierce told the city council.
Council members who spoke appeared to be willing to work
with Bing.
"We are willing to push the ball forward here," said Council
President Charles Pugh, who added, however, that the council
must still fulfill its due diligence role.
Credit rating agencies downgraded Detroit's debt deeper into
the "junk" category this summer as the city started to run out
of cash and warned it could default on some bonds.
The cash crunch and the default were subsequently averted by
the bond sale.
Last week, Moody's Investors Service said it was keeping
Detroit on review for potentially another downgrade, citing the
possible repeal of Michigan's 2011 emergency manager law by
voters on Nov. 6. Parts of that law were used to craft Detroit's
consent agreement.
The rating agency also pointed to personnel cost savings
that are supposed to be incorporated into an amended fiscal 2013
budget for Detroit.