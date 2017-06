DETROIT, July 18 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said on Wednesday he has imposed 10 percent pay cuts and cuts to healthcare benefits for city workers in an effort to save the cash-strapped city $102 million a year.

The Detroit City Council on Tuesday rejected by a 5-4 vote Bing's plan for the cuts. But the cuts can be imposed without city council approval, a move the mayor announced in a press release and on his Twitter account.