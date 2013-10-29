NEW YORK Oct 29 (The following statement was
NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded its
rating on the following Detroit Downtown Development Authority,
Michigan (the DDA) bonds:
--$47,540,000 tax increment refunding bonds (Development Area
No. 1 projects), series 1998A, to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--$16,055,000 tax increment bonds (Development Area No. 1
projects), series 1998B (taxable), to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--$4,060,000 tax increment bonds (Development Area No. 1
projects), series 1998C (junior lien), to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Bonds are secured by a pledge of tax increment revenues captured
by Development Area No. 1 net of those captured for school
district purposes (school capture). The bonds are additionally
secured by cash-funded debt service reserves.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DOWNGRADE REFLECTS COVERAGE DECLINES: The downgrade reflects
thin and declining coverage and a projected 5.8% captured value
decline for tax year 2013(fiscal year 2014).
DDA ADEQUATELY INSULATED FROM DETROIT: Fitch believes that the
DDA is adequately insulated from Detroit's bankruptcy filing and
recent defaults.
HIGH TAXPAYER CONCENTRATION: GM represents 18% of taxable value
(TV) for the 2013 tax year, and the top 10 taxpayers,
representing 47% of the total, are largely related to the
automobile industry.
IMPORTANT COMMERCIAL HUB: The district encompasses the core of
downtown Detroit, including many key commercial assets.
IMPROVED AUTO MANUFACTURING PROSPECTS: The health of the U.S.
automobile industry is improving, as evidenced by Fitch's
upgrades in the past 18 months of the Issuer Default Ratings of
both GM and Ford Motor Co. (Ford).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
OVERALL TAX BASE EROSION: Fitch expects that captured value (CV)
will stabilize after fiscal 2014. However, since coverage is
already so slim, the DDA may need to use a small amount of its
debt service reserve funds for payments on the junior lien.
Material declines in CV after 2014 and/or use of more than a
modest amount of the reserves would lead to additional
downgrades.
INTERRUPTION OF TAX INCREMENT REVENUE FLOW: The rating would be
downgraded should the city or county delay property tax payments
to the DDA.
CREDIT PROFILE
The DDA was formed in 1976 to promote economic development in
downtown Detroit. Development Area No. 1 is composed of 615
acres, roughly coterminous with the downtown business district
and represents about 7% of the city's TV. In addition to the
GM-owned Renaissance Center, the district includes one of the
city's three casinos, stadiums for the Detroit Lions and Detroit
Tigers, and development along the city's waterfront. The
captured value (incremental TV above the base) is moderate at
228% of total TV.
DECLINING PLEDGED REVENUES
Coverage from pledged revenue declined more steeply than
expected to very thin levels of 1.17x for senior lien maximum
annual debt service (MADS) and 1.06x for combined senior and
subordinate MADS in fiscal 2013. All-in coverage has declined
from 1.37x in fiscal 2011. The majority of the DDA's tax
increment revenues are remitted by the city with a smaller
portion passing through the county. Tax increment revenue in
2013 was $2 million less than anticipated which management
believes was due to a GM tax appeal settlement repayment.
Nevertheless, CV is projected to decline by 5.8%, which Fitch
believes will further erode coverage from already thin levels.
DDA ADEQUATELY INSULATED FROM DETROIT BANKRUPTCY
The DDA is a public authority, created by the city and governed
by a Mayor- and council-appointed board. As the DDA is a
separate entity, Fitch's rating assumes no direct connection
between the city and the DDA as it relates to a default or
bankruptcy by the city. In addition, the city EM's proposal to
creditors, released June 14, 2013, does not include DDA debt,
and respects the definition of special revenues under Chapter 9
of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Fitch takes some comfort from this,
as tax increment revenues are specifically cited as special
revenues in the code. The city remitted the most recent tax
payment in June, however, Fitch believes there is a remote
possibility that the city will delay future tax increment
remittances, which could be cause for negative rating action.
The next remittance is scheduled for late December, in time for
the bonds' next debt service payment. The DDA's healthy cash
balances, although not pledged, could be made available to
offset a delay.
A long-standing $33.6 million loan to the city from the DDA was
included in the city EM's proposal as unsecured debt and the DDA
is currently in mediation proceedings. Prior to the proposal the
DDA prudently reserved against the full value of the loan. Fitch
believes that this accounting adequately insulates the DDA's
finances from a city loan default.
TAX BASE CONCENTRATION AND WEAK ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
The rating reflects the project area's high tax base
concentration, with the 10 largest taxpayers making up 47% of
captured value in 2012. In addition to GM at 18%, several
taxpayers are office buildings that rely for occupancy to some
extent on the auto industry. Prospects for the industry have
improved. Fitch has upgraded in the past eighteen months the
Issuer Default Ratings on both GM ('BB+', Outlook Positive) and
Ford ('BBB-', Outlook Stable). Additional private residential
and commercial development, including a trolley connection to
Wayne State University, may benefit the tax base.
The city's economic indicators continue to be exceptionally weak
despite apparent auto industry improvement, including an
unemployment rate of 18.8% in July 2013, down from 21.4% in July
2012. This improvement is driven by both employment growth and
labor force loss. City income and poverty figures are quite
weak. The 2010 census showed a surprisingly large drop in
population to 713,777, a 25% decline from the 2000 census, with
a further estimated decline of 20,000 or 1.7% to 701,475 in
2012.
HOCKEY ARENA DEBT PLANS
The DDA is planning further downtown development in
collaboration with the county, including $650 million in
development for a hockey arena and associated development in the
development area. Management anticipates that the project will
be partially backed by the DDA, debt for which will be secured
by school capture funds not available to the 1998 bonds and a
junior lien on tax increment revenues. No debt service is
anticipated until 2019.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Friday
Analyst
+1-212-908-0384
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Amy Laskey
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0568
Tertiary Analyst
Arlene Bohner
Director
+1-212-908-0554
Committee Chairperson
Laura Porter
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0575
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally
informed by information from Creditscope.
