NEW YORK Oct 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded its rating on the following Detroit Downtown Development Authority, Michigan (the DDA) bonds: --$47,540,000 tax increment refunding bonds (Development Area No. 1 projects), series 1998A, to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --$16,055,000 tax increment bonds (Development Area No. 1 projects), series 1998B (taxable), to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --$4,060,000 tax increment bonds (Development Area No. 1 projects), series 1998C (junior lien), to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bonds are secured by a pledge of tax increment revenues captured by Development Area No. 1 net of those captured for school district purposes (school capture). The bonds are additionally secured by cash-funded debt service reserves. KEY RATING DRIVERS DOWNGRADE REFLECTS COVERAGE DECLINES: The downgrade reflects thin and declining coverage and a projected 5.8% captured value decline for tax year 2013(fiscal year 2014). DDA ADEQUATELY INSULATED FROM DETROIT: Fitch believes that the DDA is adequately insulated from Detroit's bankruptcy filing and recent defaults. HIGH TAXPAYER CONCENTRATION: GM represents 18% of taxable value (TV) for the 2013 tax year, and the top 10 taxpayers, representing 47% of the total, are largely related to the automobile industry. IMPORTANT COMMERCIAL HUB: The district encompasses the core of downtown Detroit, including many key commercial assets. IMPROVED AUTO MANUFACTURING PROSPECTS: The health of the U.S. automobile industry is improving, as evidenced by Fitch's upgrades in the past 18 months of the Issuer Default Ratings of both GM and Ford Motor Co. (Ford). RATING SENSITIVITIES OVERALL TAX BASE EROSION: Fitch expects that captured value (CV) will stabilize after fiscal 2014. However, since coverage is already so slim, the DDA may need to use a small amount of its debt service reserve funds for payments on the junior lien. Material declines in CV after 2014 and/or use of more than a modest amount of the reserves would lead to additional downgrades. INTERRUPTION OF TAX INCREMENT REVENUE FLOW: The rating would be downgraded should the city or county delay property tax payments to the DDA. CREDIT PROFILE The DDA was formed in 1976 to promote economic development in downtown Detroit. Development Area No. 1 is composed of 615 acres, roughly coterminous with the downtown business district and represents about 7% of the city's TV. In addition to the GM-owned Renaissance Center, the district includes one of the city's three casinos, stadiums for the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers, and development along the city's waterfront. The captured value (incremental TV above the base) is moderate at 228% of total TV. DECLINING PLEDGED REVENUES Coverage from pledged revenue declined more steeply than expected to very thin levels of 1.17x for senior lien maximum annual debt service (MADS) and 1.06x for combined senior and subordinate MADS in fiscal 2013. All-in coverage has declined from 1.37x in fiscal 2011. The majority of the DDA's tax increment revenues are remitted by the city with a smaller portion passing through the county. Tax increment revenue in 2013 was $2 million less than anticipated which management believes was due to a GM tax appeal settlement repayment. Nevertheless, CV is projected to decline by 5.8%, which Fitch believes will further erode coverage from already thin levels. DDA ADEQUATELY INSULATED FROM DETROIT BANKRUPTCY The DDA is a public authority, created by the city and governed by a Mayor- and council-appointed board. As the DDA is a separate entity, Fitch's rating assumes no direct connection between the city and the DDA as it relates to a default or bankruptcy by the city. In addition, the city EM's proposal to creditors, released June 14, 2013, does not include DDA debt, and respects the definition of special revenues under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Fitch takes some comfort from this, as tax increment revenues are specifically cited as special revenues in the code. The city remitted the most recent tax payment in June, however, Fitch believes there is a remote possibility that the city will delay future tax increment remittances, which could be cause for negative rating action. The next remittance is scheduled for late December, in time for the bonds' next debt service payment. The DDA's healthy cash balances, although not pledged, could be made available to offset a delay. A long-standing $33.6 million loan to the city from the DDA was included in the city EM's proposal as unsecured debt and the DDA is currently in mediation proceedings. Prior to the proposal the DDA prudently reserved against the full value of the loan. Fitch believes that this accounting adequately insulates the DDA's finances from a city loan default. TAX BASE CONCENTRATION AND WEAK ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT The rating reflects the project area's high tax base concentration, with the 10 largest taxpayers making up 47% of captured value in 2012. In addition to GM at 18%, several taxpayers are office buildings that rely for occupancy to some extent on the auto industry. Prospects for the industry have improved. Fitch has upgraded in the past eighteen months the Issuer Default Ratings on both GM ('BB+', Outlook Positive) and Ford ('BBB-', Outlook Stable). Additional private residential and commercial development, including a trolley connection to Wayne State University, may benefit the tax base. The city's economic indicators continue to be exceptionally weak despite apparent auto industry improvement, including an unemployment rate of 18.8% in July 2013, down from 21.4% in July 2012. This improvement is driven by both employment growth and labor force loss. City income and poverty figures are quite weak. The 2010 census showed a surprisingly large drop in population to 713,777, a 25% decline from the 2000 census, with a further estimated decline of 20,000 or 1.7% to 701,475 in 2012. HOCKEY ARENA DEBT PLANS The DDA is planning further downtown development in collaboration with the county, including $650 million in development for a hockey arena and associated development in the development area. 