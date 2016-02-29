(Add governor's quote, Detroit bankruptcy exit, DPS emergency
manager, pending legislation)
Feb 29 The federal judge who oversaw Detroit's
historic bankruptcy case will now tackle the financial problems
of the city's financially struggling public schools, Michigan
Governor Rick Snyder announced on Monday.
Steven Rhodes, who retired from the U.S. District Court last
year, will become transition manager of Detroit Public Schools
(DPS) while state lawmakers work on bills to improve the
district's academics and finances, the Republican governor said
in a statement.
He called Rhodes "a natural choice" to oversee the finances
and operations of Michigan's largest public school system, while
seeking an interim superintendent to run the academic side.
"(Rhodes) is highly respected in the city and was invaluable
in leading Detroit out of bankruptcy. Detroit needs strong
public schools for the city's economic comeback to continue
through its neighborhoods," Snyder said.
Detroit exited the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy in
December 2014 after Rhodes approved a plan allowing the city to
shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and
obligations.
The school system, which has 97 schools and about 47,000
students, is drowning under $3.5 billion of debt, including $1.7
billion of bonds backed by property taxes, and is suffering from
declining enrollment.
Despite being under state oversight since 2009, the school
district has a $515 million operating deficit and is on track to
run out of money this spring.
Snyder this month announced the departure of the school
system's state-appointed emergency manager, Darnell Earley, who
previously was the emergency manager of Flint, which is
currently dealing with a lead-tainted water crisis.
Bills pending in Michigan's legislature would create two
entities - the Detroit Community District to run the schools and
the current DPS to retire debt. Snyder is seeking $72 million
annually over 10 years to fund the plan, using money from
Michigan's share of a nationwide settlement with U.S. tobacco
companies. He has also asked lawmakers for an immediate $50
million to enable DPS to continue to pay employees and vendors.
Unlike the city of Detroit's bankruptcy, the state would be
on the hook in the event of a bankruptcy filing to cover $1.45
billion over 11 years to pay off bonds issued for DPS through
Michigan's school bond loan fund.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales and Karen Pierog; Editing by
Paul Simao)