March 17 The Michigan House on Thursday approved
a $48.7 million appropriation to keep the cash-strapped Detroit
Public Schools (DPS) from shutting down next month.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 104-5 in favor of
the measure, which now moves to the Senate.
Steven Rhodes, a former federal bankruptcy judge now running
the district, warned last week that DPS will not have money
after April 8 to pay teachers and staff, which would force him
to close schools.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)