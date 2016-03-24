(Adds background)
March 24 The Michigan Senate on Thursday
approved a $48.7 million emergency spending package aiming to
keep the cash-strapped Detroit public schools open in April.
The appropriations bill originated in the state House of
Representatives, where it passed earlier this month. A spokesman
for Governor Rick Snyder said he intended to approve emergency
spending to keep schools open.
Detroit's public school system, Michigan's largest, operates
97 schools for about 47,000 students. It is sinking under $3.4
billion of debt and other obligations, and its academic
performance is among the worst in the United States.
The emergency spending is immediate and would allow the
school district to continue operating in its current year, which
ends in mid-June.
On Tuesday, the state Senate also approved a long-term $715
million package for the school system in Detroit, one of the
poorest U.S. cities, but that legislation has not yet been
debated in the House.
If approved by the House, the long-term bailout would take
effect in the next school year.
The schools are being run by Transition Manager Steven
Rhodes, a former federal bankruptcy judge appointed by Governor
Rick Snyder. Rhodes had said that without the emergency funds,
he would have to close schools after April 8 because the
district is out of money to pay teachers and staff.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Lisa Von Ahn)