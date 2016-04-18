April 18 Nearly $64 million in debt payments are
sinking the Detroit Public Schools (DPS), underscoring the need
for a long-term state legislative fix, according to a report
released on Monday by the district's state-appointed transition
manager.
Steven Rhodes, a former federal bankruptcy judge who began
running the district in March, said while Michigan
lawmakers approved $48.7 million last month to keep DPS
operating for the rest of the school year, action on legislation
to deal with the district's debt is needed by mid-June.
"The alternative is another year, or more, of increasing
deficits and debt, and more yearly requests for supplemental
appropriations," Rhodes said in his initial financial and
operating plan.
Michigan's largest public school system, which serves 45,786
students, has been under state control since 2009. Rhodes said
annual debt payments are "sucking revenues away from our
classrooms at the rate of approximately $1,394 per student."
Rhodes had warned last month that without an immediate
infusion of state cash, the district would not be able to pay
teachers and staff and would close after April 8.
Legislation to split the school system into the Detroit
Community District to run schools and the current DPS to retire
debt with the help of new state money was passed by the Senate
and is pending in the House.
The report pegged the district's total debt at $3.9 billion,
including $1.5 billion of bonds and a $1.3 billion unfunded
pension liability.
"DPS simply cannot pay that debt while attempting to provide
a quality education for its students," the report said.
For fiscal 2016, which ends June 30, the report projected
revenue at $710.5 million and expenses at $731.4 million,
resulting in a deficit of almost $21 million.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)