May 3 Nearly all of Detroit's public schools were closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as teachers called in sick in a protest prompted by the disclosure that the cash-strapped school system will run out of money to pay employees at the end of June.

Ninety-four of the city's 97 public schools were closed as a result of the "sickout" on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for Michigan's largest public school system. The spokeswoman said the schools are expected to be open on Wednesday.

The teachers' union, the Detroit Federation of Teachers, said in a statement on its website that it is seeking a guarantee that teachers will get paid for their work.

"Their failure to give us that guarantee is tantamount to a lock-out," the statement said, referring to school system officials.

The city's public school system, with nearly 46,000 students, has been under state control since 2009 because it was deemed to be in a financial emergency.

Detroit Public Schools will run out of money to pay employees after the current fiscal year ends on June 30, the schools' emergency manager, former federal bankruptcy judge Steven Rhodes, said on Saturday.

The union's statement said it planned a rally and membership meeting on Tuesday.

"We're tired of being sick and tired. It's time for Lansing to act," the teachers' union said on Facebook, referring to the state legislature.

Michigan legislators have approved $48.7 million in supplemental funding but that will allow the district to meet payroll only through the end of June, Rhodes said on Saturday.

He urged state lawmakers to approve a $715 million rescue plan that would create a new Detroit Education Commission, with broad authority to control new school openings for the next five years.

Without that extra money, teachers on an annual 26-paycheck cycle will go unpaid and there will be no funds available for summer school or year-round special education services, Rhodes added. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Will Dunham)