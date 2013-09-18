BRIEF-Moody's revises PREPA's outlook to negative from developing
Sept 18 Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it expects Detroit to miss payments due on the city's general obligation bonds on Oct. 1, an event that will prompt the credit agency to downgrade to "D" its ratings on Detroit's unlimited tax general obligation and limited tax obligation debt.
"Fitch believes GO debt will not be paid as due on Oct. 1," the Wall Street credit group said in a written statement. "If the Oct. 1st debt service payment is missed, Fitch will downgrade both the ULTGOs and LTGOs to 'D.'"
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion