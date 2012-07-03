July 3 A new lawsuit is challenging the validity of Detroit's financial pact with Michigan because of money allegedly owed to the city by the state.

The lawsuit, which seeks an injunction that the agreement is void and unenforceable, is similar to litigation brought by Detroit's top lawyer that was dismissed last month by a state judge in Ingham County.

An attorney for three Detroit residents who filed the latest lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court against Mayor Dave Bing and the City Council, said on Tuesday that the financial stability agreement the mayor agreed to in April abdicated "a large portion of his responsibility to govern to the state."

Herbert A. Sanders, the attorney, also said the city was prohibited from entering into the agreement because the state owes the city money. The lawsuit cites about $230 million ranging from unpaid state revenue sharing to parking fines.

"Everyone knows you can't get hired by the city or get a contract with the city if you or your company owes the city money," Sanders said in a statement. "This situation is no different."

Detroit Corporation Counsel Krystal Crittendon's lawsuit led to a standoff with Michigan officials that threatened to drain Detroit of cash and cause it to default on a pension bond payment. The dismissal of the case on the grounds Crittendon lacked standing to bring it diffused the crisis. Crittendon told Reuters on Tuesday she has not yet decided whether to appeal the ruling.

Naomi Patton, Bing's spokeswoman, declined to comment on the new lawsuit.

The fear of ongoing challenges to the agreement by the city has stymied plans by the state to raise $137 million for Detroit's ailing budget through a long-term bond sale. The delay in selling those bonds threatens $28.5 million in revenue sharing due to Detroit next week. That money would be used instead to make a payment on an interim $80 million bond issue the state hoped to replace with the long-term bonds.

State officials have been trying to negotiate a payment extension on the $80 million of debt.

A spokesman for Michigan's Treasury Department did not immediately respond for a request for comment on the new lawsuit attacking the agreement that gave the state oversight over Detroit's finances.