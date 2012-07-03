July 3 A new lawsuit is challenging the validity of Detroit's financial pact with Michigan because of money allegedly owed to the city by the state.

The lawsuit, which seeks an injunction that the agreement is void and unenforceable, is similar to litigation brought by Detroit's top lawyer that was dismissed last month by a state judge in Ingham County.

An attorney for three Detroit residents who filed the latest lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court against Mayor Dave Bing and the city council, said on Tuesday that the financial stability agreement the mayor agreed to in April abdicated "a large portion of his responsibility to govern to the state."

Herbert A. Sanders, the attorney, also said the city was prohibited from entering into the agreement because the state owes the city money. The lawsuit cites about $230 million ranging from unpaid state revenue sharing to parking fines.

"Everyone knows you can't get hired by the city or get a contract with the city if you or your company owes the city money," Sanders said in a statement. "This situation is no different."

Detroit Corporation Counsel Krystal Crittendon's lawsuit led to a standoff with Michigan officials that threatened to drain Detroit of cash and cause it to default on a pension bond payment. The dismissal of the case on the grounds Crittendon lacked standing to bring it diffused the crisis. Crittendon told Reuters on Tuesday she has not yet decided whether to appeal the ruling.

Naomi Patton, Bing's spokeswoman, declined to comment on the new lawsuit.

The fear of ongoing challenges to the agreement by the city has stymied plans by the state to raise $137 million for Detroit's ailing budget through a long-term bond sale.

Detroit on Tuesday reached an agreement to extend the repayment on an interim $80 million bond issue, allowing the city to collect the bulk of the $28.5 million in revenue sharing due it next week. Some $4.9 million of the total will be used to begin paying off the bonds, the state's Department of the Treasury said.

If there had been no agreement, the entire $28.5 million would have been intercepted to begin repaying the bonds.

A spokesman for Michigan's Treasury Department, Terry Stanton, said the latest lawsuit challenging the validity of the financial stability agreement had no merit.