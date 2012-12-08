* Detroit mayor does not rule out bankruptcy, emergency
financial manager
* City officials outline job cuts, urge faster action
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Dec 7 Under pressure from Michigan's
state government to turn around Detroit's finances, city
officials said on Friday they will lay off hundreds of workers
in addition to putting others on unpaid leave to stave off
increased state oversight.
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing outlined plans to lay off 400 to 500
employees over the next two to three months in all non-revenue
generating departments, including police and fire. He also
reiterated plans to put more city workers on unpaid leave.
Bing said financial recovery for Detroit would be unlikely
this decade, and he did not rule out the possibility of a
state-appointed emergency financial manager or bankruptcy even
as he emphasized that he would not support those measures.
"I'm a realist and I know that could in fact happen," Bing
told reporters in downtown Detroit. "But I'm also a fighter, so
I haven't given up."
Frustrated by the slow pace of reform and worried about the
city's long-term viability, Michigan's Treasury Department said
this week that it would start a review process that could lead
to an appointment of an emergency financial manager to oversee
Detroit's finances.
Detroit avoided such an appointment earlier this year by
signing a consent agreement that gave the state some oversight.
However, Bing and the nine-member city council have been at odds
over some of the measures the mayor and state officials believe
will lift Detroit out of its fiscal hole.
Bing said he would urge council members on Tuesday to
approve several conditions tied to reforms that state officials
want in order to release $30 million of bond proceeds for
Detroit's near-empty coffers.
One of those conditions is a contract with law firm Miller
Canfield to deal with issues related to the consent agreement.
The council rejected that contract last month, citing concerns
over potential conflicts of interest by the firm and the
validity of the contract.
"I've taken things to city council over time and they've not
been able to respond as fast as I'd like them to so we can start
an implementation plan," Bing said. "What I'm frustrated with is
we've not been able to change the trajectory."
Detroit, a city of 700,000, has been hard hit by a steep
population decline, years of severe budget deficits, and
escalating employee costs, all of which led state officials to
begin an intervention process a year ago.
Appointment of an emergency manager to oversee the city's
finances would bring Detroit a step closer to a possible
bankruptcy filing.
The city's path to fiscal restructuring has been clouded by
confusion over state emergency manager laws.
Last month, Michigan voters overturned a 2011 law championed
by Republican Governor Rick Snyder that gave emergency managers
more power, including the ability to amend unionized labor
contracts under certain conditions.
Cities and districts in Michigan with emergency managers now
operate under a 1990 state law, which stipulates that an
emergency manager is a prerequisite for a municipal bankruptcy.
This week, a proposed law surfaced in the
Republican-controlled Michigan House that would give elected
officials a range of options to deal with fiscal emergencies,
including municipal bankruptcy if approved by the governor or
appointment of an emergency manager. The bill has Snyder's
backing.