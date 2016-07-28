NEW YORK, July 28 The city of Detroit sold on Thursday its first general obligation bonds since exiting bankruptcy in 2014, lured back into the market to refund debt by near-record low interest rates and high demand from investors.

The city's 10-year tax-exempt debt yielded 2.34 percent, or 0.92 of a percentage point higher than top-rated municipal bonds, according to early pricing. The city sold a total of $608.9 million, with $223.8 million tax-exempt bonds.

The amounts and yields could change in final pricing, expected later on Thursday.

The city council in June sent plans to refund up to $275 million of unlimited tax GO bonds sold in 2014 and up to $385 million of limited tax GO bonds sold in 2010 and 2012 to its Budget, Finance and Audit Committee.

Detroit shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations in the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy, which it exited in December 2014.

In its first post-bankruptcy public debt offering last August, the city restructured $245 million of variable-rate revenue bonds backed by city income taxes into a fixed-rate mode at a hefty spread over top-rated bonds.

In that sale, tax-exempt bonds totaling $134.7 million were priced at par with a top yield of 4.50 percent in 2029. That resulted in a spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark yield scale for top-rated bonds of 194 basis points. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)