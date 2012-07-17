DETROIT, July 17 The Detroit City Council
rejected by a 5-4 vote on Tuesday Mayor Dave Bing's planned cuts
in pay and healthcare benefits for city workers, but they may be
imposed anyway.
The financial advisory board appointed under a deal reached
in April that gives Michigan greater oversight of Detroit's
finances can impose the wage and benefit savings without city
council approval, said Ken Whitaker, the city council attorney.
Under the plan, city workers whose union contracts expired
on June 30, including police officers, would have their pay cut
by 10 percent along with reductions in healthcare and pension
benefits.
On Monday, Bing called on the city council to approve the
pay cuts immediately. Detroit, Michigan's largest city, has been
battling dire financial problems, struggling to close a budget
gap as it contends with high unemployment and a severely
shrunken population.
"They nickel and dime the hell out of us, and we are the
ones who really need those nickels and dimes," said Joe Duncan,
president of the Detroit Police Officers Association.
Duncan said the DPOA on Monday filed an appeal to a lower
court judge's decision not to extend an injunction that would
keep the proposed pay and benefit cuts from taking effect.
Detroit has the highest violent crime rate among big cities
in the United States.
Bing's office says the pay and benefit cuts will save
Detroit $102 million a year. The city's deficit stands at $197
million, and its long-term debt is $7.9 billion.
Even though the financial advisory board can impose the cuts
without approval by the city council, union representatives on
Monday implored council members to send a message to Bing and
the advisory board by rejecting the plan.
The financial advisory board approved the proposed cuts last
week.
CIRCUMVENTING COLLECTIVE BARGAINING, UNIONS
Some $52 million of the savings to the city would come from
healthcare, with city spending for each covered worker dropping
to $6,711 from $9,487.
Workers would have to pay more for insurance premiums and a
higher share of any medical bills.
A wider issue, said Duncan and other leaders of some of the
48 unions that represent nearly 11,000 city workers, is that
Bing and the Michigan-Detroit financial advisory board can
impose the cuts by circumventing collective bargaining in a
strong union city.
"We're not talking about just pay cuts," said Duncan. "We're
talking about a complete dismantling of over 50 years of union
progress. They've eliminated seniority rights, for instance."
Duncan said that by imposing new work rules on union
workers, the city is making changes that have "nothing to do
with saving the city any money."