DETROIT Feb 24 Detroit may sue some of the
consultants who worked on its historic municipal bankruptcy over
a $490 million pension funding shortfall that will result in
bigger-than-expected city payments starting in 2024, according
to Mayor Mike Duggan.
In his state of the city address on Tuesday night, Duggan
said he is seeking advice from the city's legal department to
review any possible claims against consultants.
The mayor blamed the projected deficit on outdated mortality
tables used by the consultants that assume retirees will not
live as long. The consultants were hired under the city's former
emergency manager, Kevyn Orr.
Orr, an attorney at law firm Jones Day, who was tapped by
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder in 2013 to run Detroit, declined
to comment. A representative of Milliman, the city's actuarial
consultant, could not be reached for comment.
Detroit exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in
December 2014, shedding about $7 billion of its $18 billion of
debt and obligations. The city paid $177 million in legal and
consultant fees to dozens of firms.
The city's court-approved debt adjustment plan contained
money to pay for pensions over the first 10 post-bankruptcy
years, according to John Naglick, Detroit finance director. The
plan also projected contributions by the city starting in 2024
needed to amortize the unfunded pension liability which was
understated by $490 million, he added.
Detroit's contribution to its two retirement systems is
expected to total $194.4 million in 2024, which is $84.4 million
more than anticipated in the debt adjustment plan, according to
a Nov. 24 report by Detroit's financial review commission.
To start addressing the shortfall, Duggan said $10 million
in surplus money will be tapped for pensions for this year and
next.
(Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit; Additional
reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)