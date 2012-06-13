* Fitch cuts several classes of Detroit debt
* Worries about bond payment boosts default chances
By Karen Pierog
June 12 Concerns that Detroit may miss a payment
due Friday on its pension debt led Fitch Ratings to lower the
city's already junk-level ratings into the C category on
Tuesday, denoting a higher chance of default.
Fitch analyst Amy Laskey cited statements by Mayor Dave Bing
that the city may not be able to make a payment on $1.5 billion
of pension debt as it may run out of cash by Friday.
Michigan reached an agreement with Detroit in April to
provide the city with some budget relief in exchange for more
state oversight over the city's finances.
But a lawsuit challenging the legality of that agreement has
bottled up plans to raise $137 million through a debt sale to
keep city operations going.
Michigan's deputy treasurer said last week that the lawsuit
needs to be withdrawn this week or the city will lose $82.5
million in state revenue-sharing payments. With the bond deal on
hold, these payments would be diverted to pay off an interim
debt issue placed privately in March.
On Monday, Bing sent a letter to Detroit Corporation Counsel
Krystal Crittendon directing her to drop the lawsuit she filed
earlier this month. The letter also said he is consulting with
"outside legal experts in this matter in order to execute my
duties." Crittendon has not commented so far.
"All of the events in the last week point out the impressive
challenges they face," Laskey said.
Fitch said "there are actions available to both the city and
the state of Michigan that would ensure the payment is made but
that the current level of uncertainty so close to a bond
repayment date is consistent with a higher probability of
default than the prior B-category ratings implied."
Crittendon's complaint, which was filed against the state in
Michigan's Court of Claims, challenges the validity of the
financial stability agreement on a claim that Michigan owes the
city more than $230 million. A motion for an
expedited hearing in the case is up before Judge William
Collette on Wednesday, according to his office.
Ahead of signing the pact, the city and state agreed to a
deal to provide some breathing room in Detroit's budget by
restructuring some outstanding debt to push $37 million in
debt-service payments into the future.
The longer-term debt issue would also include $100 million
of new bonds to fund the city's fiscal 2012 and 2013
self-insurance payments.
The first step was an $80 million interim financing that was
privately placed in March. The second step is issuing a
longer-term bond issue later this month to raise $137 million
and replace the interim debt.
But Tom Saxton, Michigan's deputy treasurer, advised the
city last week that the lawsuit was derailing issuance of the
longer-term bonds and as a consequence $82.5 million in state
revenue sharing due to Detroit between this month and December
would instead be used to pay off the interim debt issue.
Fitch lowered the city's unlimited tax general obligation
rating on about $511 million of bonds to CCC from B and cut the
rating on about $453 million of limited tax GO bonds to CC from
B-minus.
The rating on Detroit's pension obligation certificates of
participation was downgraded to CC from B with a warning that
the rating could fall to the lowest level of D if the city
misses a debt service payment. The city's GO bond ratings "will
likely be adjusted to a level somewhat above D," Fitch added.
The city has suffered a staggering population decline in
recent years, causing its revenue base to shrink. Companies that
once paid hefty taxes, including General Motors Co, have
reduced their presence in a city synonymous with the auto
industry.
Naomi Patton, Bing's spokeswoman, said earlier on Tuesday
city officials were working to ensure money is available to make
the $34.2 million debt service payment on the pension bonds.
As for the downgrade, Chris Brown, Detroit's chief operating
officer, said in a statement that the downgrade was not
unexpected given the outstanding litigation.
"Ultimately, we are working to restore our financial
reputation with the rating agencies by stabilizing the city's
finances," Brown said.
Sara Wurfel, a spokeswoman for Governor Rick Snyder, said
the lawsuit is creating uncertainty and delaying needed reforms.
"Governor Snyder and the state are continuing to stay
focused on partnering with, and doing everything possible to
work with the city to address its historic fiscal crisis, move
forward and ensure Detroit succeeds," Wurfel said.
In March, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded
Detroit's GO rating to B with a negative outlook from BB, while
Moody's Investors Service dropped the rating to B2 from Ba3 and
warned of a further downgrade.
There was no trading in the pension COPs in the U.S.
municipal bond market, according to a Municipal Market Data
analyst.
In the meantime, the situation led Detroit's Water and
Sewerage Department to postpone a $596 million sewer revenue
bond issue that was slated to price this week, said Matt Schenk,
the department's chief operating officer.
"We want to get past the looming deadline on Friday," he
said, adding there was no firm date when the bonds, which are a
separate credit from Detroit, will be priced. "There is some
headline risk going on right now."