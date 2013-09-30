BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
Sept 30 Fitch Ratings on Monday dropped Detroit's general obligation bonds ratings to the lowest level of D from C ahead of the city's expected Tuesday default on its debt-service payments.
The downgrade affects about $411 million of the city's unlimited tax GO bonds and $202.8 million of limited tax GO bonds, Fitch said.
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017