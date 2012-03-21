* Moody's downgrade triggers swap agreements

DETROIT, March 21 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said on Wednesday the city will look to renegotiate about $400 million in debt a day after Moody's downgraded the city's credit rating deeper into junk territory.

The Moody's downgrade - something that Bing said he had expected to see back in December - could trigger an estimated $350 million in payments to counterparties if the cash-strapped city were to default on swap agreements used to hedge interest rate risk.

Detroit will "sit down with our counterparties and renegotiate a payout term. ... "We'll pay out money over a projected period of time," Bing said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a speech.

That strategy would be similar to what Detroit, Michigan's biggest city, did in 2009 when it triggered a similar swap default. The city was able to negotiate a deal allowing the money due to be paid out in annual installments of $50 million rather than in a single, lump sum.

Bing also said he would meet with the City Council and state officials later on Wednesday to try and reach a compromise for running the debt-plagued city following a proposal by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to name a financial advisory board that would have considerable oversight of Detroit's finances.

Bing said he is seeking a deal that would allow him to remain completely in charge of Detroit's finances and operating activities, but would give the state more influence.

"We want to control our own destiny here, so we don't want to give up the authority," Bing said. "What I came into this office to do was to help fix a broken system, a broken city. It's not been an easy job, and today we're in a situation where the state wanted to come in and basically kind of take over."

Snyder's draft proposal, or consent agreement, for the appointment of a financial advisory board while keeping the mayor and city council in power was an effort to save Detroit from a full state takeover.

"We're not opposed to help, but let us ask for the kind of help that we need," Bing said.

Detroit is in danger of running out of money within the next 60 days due to massive cash outflows, and it does not have the financial latitude to pay off in full the swap agreements that could be triggered by the Moody's downgrade.

In Detroit's agreement in 2009 for payments triggered by a similar swap default, the city allocated wagering tax revenues to a trust to be used as collateral for the future payments.

A financial review team that Snyder appointed to oversee Michigan's approach to Detroit's financial problems will meet separately on Wednesday to discuss its next steps. A Michigan judge has put that team's work on hold due to questions about its constitutional authority to operate.

Snyder, who has been out of the country to discuss trade in Europe, launched a new website -- www.michigan.gov/detroitcantwait -- that explains the state's position on Detroit's finances.

"The city should be running the city," Snyder said in a video message on the site. "But I believe the state can provide a supporting role."

Snyder's consent agreement lays out an extensive plan and organizational restructuring for Detroit. The plan has been bashed by Detroit officials, including Bing, who see the agreement as overstepping the state's powers. (Reporting by John D. Stoll; Editing by Leslie Adler)