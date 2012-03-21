* Moody's downgrade triggers swap agreements
* Mayor looking to pay out debt obligation over time
* Michigan governor launches website to explain position
(Adds background on swap agreements, city's 2009 agreement, and
Bing's statements about state consent agreement)
DETROIT, March 21 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said
on Wednesday the city will look to renegotiate about $400
million in debt a day after Moody's downgraded the city's credit
rating deeper into junk territory.
The Moody's downgrade - something that Bing said he had
expected to see back in December - could trigger an estimated
$350 million in payments to counterparties if the cash-strapped
city were to default on swap agreements used to hedge interest
rate risk.
Detroit will "sit down with our counterparties and
renegotiate a payout term. ... "We'll pay out money over a
projected period of time," Bing said, speaking to reporters on
the sidelines of a speech.
That strategy would be similar to what Detroit, Michigan's
biggest city, did in 2009 when it triggered a similar swap
default. The city was able to negotiate a deal allowing the
money due to be paid out in annual installments of $50 million
rather than in a single, lump sum.
Bing also said he would meet with the City Council and state
officials later on Wednesday to try and reach a compromise for
running the debt-plagued city following a proposal by Michigan
Governor Rick Snyder to name a financial advisory board that
would have considerable oversight of Detroit's finances.
Bing said he is seeking a deal that would allow him to
remain completely in charge of Detroit's finances and operating
activities, but would give the state more influence.
"We want to control our own destiny here, so we don't want
to give up the authority," Bing said. "What I came into this
office to do was to help fix a broken system, a broken city.
It's not been an easy job, and today we're in a situation where
the state wanted to come in and basically kind of take over."
Snyder's draft proposal, or consent agreement, for the
appointment of a financial advisory board while keeping the
mayor and city council in power was an effort to save Detroit
from a full state takeover.
"We're not opposed to help, but let us ask for the kind of
help that we need," Bing said.
Detroit is in danger of running out of money within the next
60 days due to massive cash outflows, and it does not have the
financial latitude to pay off in full the swap agreements that
could be triggered by the Moody's downgrade.
In Detroit's agreement in 2009 for payments triggered by a
similar swap default, the city allocated wagering tax revenues
to a trust to be used as collateral for the future payments.
A financial review team that Snyder appointed to oversee
Michigan's approach to Detroit's financial problems will meet
separately on Wednesday to discuss its next steps. A Michigan
judge has put that team's work on hold due to questions about
its constitutional authority to operate.
Snyder, who has been out of the country to discuss trade in
Europe, launched a new website --
www.michigan.gov/detroitcantwait -- that explains the state's
position on Detroit's finances.
"The city should be running the city," Snyder said in a
video message on the site. "But I believe the state can provide
a supporting role."
Snyder's consent agreement lays out an extensive plan and
organizational restructuring for Detroit. The plan has been
bashed by Detroit officials, including Bing, who see the
agreement as overstepping the state's powers.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll; Editing by Leslie Adler)