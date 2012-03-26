DETROIT, March 26 A state-appointed team
studying Detroit's dire finances concluded its formal review on
Monday without recommending that an emergency manager be
appointed to oversee Michigan's largest city.
The review team did not back down from its conclusion that
the city had a severe financial crisis, but acknowledged that
talks were continuing for a city-state agreement to address the
situation.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder told a news conference earlier
on Monday that there had been progress and he believed they were
"fairly far along" in reaching a deal that could be agreed to by
the state, the mayor's office and the city council.
