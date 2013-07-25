By Tom Hals
July 25 American Roads LLC, the privately owned
operator of the international border crossing tunnel that links
Detroit to Windsor, Ontario in Canada filed for bankruptcy on
Thursday, citing reduced traffic.
The bankruptcy was not the result of last week's petition
for bankruptcy by Detroit, although the city's problems
contributed to the company's difficulties, Neal Belitsky,
American Roads' chief executive, said in court documents.
American Roads is seeking to restructure $830 million in
debt. Traffic volumes fell short of projections made in 2006
when it took on its debt, according to court documents.
The company, owned by infrastructure investor Alinda Capital
Partners LLC, also indirectly owns four toll roads in Alabama.
American Roads said in court papers that its plan of
reorganization was already approved by creditors and that it
proposed Aug. 28 as a date for the bankruptcy court in Manhattan
to approve its plan.
Under the plan, Syncora Guarantee Inc will become the owner
of the company upon its exit from bankruptcy. Syncora insured
the company's bond and swap obligations.
American Roads said in court papers it anticipated that most
of its low-priority general unsecured creditors will be paid in
full.
The company blamed a decline in the population of the
Detroit area for the drop in traffic through the Detroit Windsor
Tunnel.
Detroit's population has fallen from a peak of 1.8 million
in the middle of last century to under 700,000 today.
Detroit sought Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last week to
restructure $18 billion in retiree and bond obligations. The
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Detroit will consider the city's
eligibility for bankruptcy next month.
Belitsky, American Roads' CEO, did not immediately return a
call for comment.
The case is In Re American Roads LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-12412.