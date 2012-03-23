(Recasts; adds comments, background)
DETROIT, March 23 Roughly half of
Detroit's unionized public employees accepted pay cuts and other
concessions designed to save the cash-strapped city $68 million
a year, but it may not be enough to save Detroit from state
oversight of its finances.
The leaders of 30 unions, representing over 6,000 of the
12,600 municipal workers in Michigan's largest city, said their
members voted to accept pay cuts, layoffs and changes to city
pensions.
But a spokesman for Governor Rick Snyder said the unions'
actions did not go far enough.
"The state's concern is that the agreement does not generate
the savings needed to address (Detroit's) long- and short-term
crisis," said spokesman Terry Stanton.
He also noted the city's deal with the unions allows them to
approve any consolidations and does not address retiree
health-care benefits.
Detroit is expected to run out of cash by the spring as a
result of a huge debt load, a steep population drop and sinking
revenue.
A review team appointed by Snyder concluded on Wednesday the
city is in severe financial stress, but any further actions by
the team have been clouded by a court challenge to its ability
to meet in private.
The Michigan Appeals Court on Thursday agreed to hear the
state's emergency motion to overturn a lower court ruling that
forced the team to meet publicly and prohibited it from
approving a consent agreement aimed at fixing Detroit's
financial problems.
The state hopes to have a ruling in its favor by Monday, the
deadline for the review team to complete its work. A review team
meeting has been scheduled for Monday afternoon, according to
Caleb Buhs, a spokesman for the Michigan Treasury.
Eric Scorsone, an assistant professor of economics at
Michigan State University, said under his reading of the 2011
law that made it easier for the state to intervene in
financially troubled local governments, the review team goes out
of existence after Monday.
According to Scorsone, the option of a consent agreement is
gone unless the appeals court quickly overturns the order by
Ingham County Court Judge William Collette, limiting
recommendations the team could make to the governor.
Snyder, who has repeatedly said he does not favor the option
of appointing an emergency manager for Detroit, last week
proposed a consent agreement that city officials rejected.
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, who was hospitalized on Thursday
for a non-life threatening illness, sent Michigan Treasurer Andy
Dillon new consent agreement language on Wednesday, said
Treasury spokesman Buhs.
SHARED SACRIFICE
"This is a fix that we've all got to take part in," said Ed
McNeil, special assistant to the president of American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 25
at a news conference.
The concessions include a 10 percent pay cut, he said,
adding that the plan approved by union members calls for other
cost-saving measures, including 10 percent revenue cuts for city
vendors and contractors, which would boost the annual savings to
at least $99 million a year.
Mayor Bing's chief of staff Kirk Lewis said, however, the
ratified deals were "not just about concessions, but more about
shared sacrifice."
"These ratified agreements, reached before their existing
contracts expired, reflect how labor and management can work
together in a fair and constructive way," Lewis said. "The
agreements also provide checks and balances that hold both
unions and Mayor Bing's administration accountable."
The deal calls for Detroit and union officials to meet
quarterly to review the city's finances, according to one
official. Some union leaders expressed opposition to state
intervention in Detroit, calling on Michigan officials to stop
cutting revenue sharing due the city.
Last month, Bing said the city had reached tentative
cost-cutting deals with some of its 48 unions as "the first
meaningful step" toward resolving Detroit's financial crisis and
avoiding the potential appointment of an emergency manager.
But Friday's announcement did not include Detroit's police
and fire unions, which also had tentative deals. The Detroit
Fire Fighters Association, which has 1,014 members, declined to
comment. Spokesmen for the city's police unions were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman, additional reporting by Karen Pierog
in Chicago; editing by Andrea Ricci, Gary Crosse)