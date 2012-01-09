DETROIT Jan 9 Media exuberance on future
demand for electric cars has now returned to more realistic
expectations, Daimler's Chief Executive said at the
Detroit Auto Show.
"We have passed the peak of the hype on electric cars,"
Dieter Zetsche told reporters on Monday.
When asked if GM's battery problems with the
Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle would hurt consumer perception
of electric cars, he said: "It's not unusual that new technology
show some hiccups."
Zetsche declined to give specific guidance for 2012 earnings
outlook for the group. "We intend to maintain our
profitability," he replied.