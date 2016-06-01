MOSCOW, June 1 Pavel Teplukhin, chief country officer for the Russian unit of Deutsche Bank, will leave his post on August 1, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Teplukhin would be working as a member of the supervisory board at Deutsche Bank in Russia, while his responsibilities will be taken over by Annett Viehweg, currently chairman of the board of Deutsche in Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)