LONDON Jan 28 London police said on Tuesday
they had found the body of a man hanging in a house in central
London, after Deutsche bank had announced the death
of its former executive William Broeksmit.
The bank told its employees in an internal email on Monday
that Broeksmit, 58, a former senior manager with close ties to
co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain, had died at his home in London on
Sunday. The bank did not state the cause of death.
London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement that police
were called to South Kensington on Sunday shortly after midday
after reports of a man found hanging at a house. The 58-year-old
man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"His death has been declared as non-suspicious," police said
in the statement.