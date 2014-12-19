FRANKFURT Dec 19 Germany's biggest real estate
firm Deutsche Annington on Friday launched its public
offer for third-ranked rival Gagfah in a 3.9 billion
euro ($4.8 bln) cash and shares deal.
Gagfah shareholders can tender their shares until January
2015, Deutsche Annington said in a statement, adding the minimum
acceptance level lies at 57 percent of all outstanding Gagfah
shares.
The deal is set to create Europe's second largest real
estate company after France's Unibail-Rodamco with
some 350,000 flats and a portfolio totalling 21 billion euros,
Deutsche Annington had said earlier this month.
($1 = 0.8141 euros)
