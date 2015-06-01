FRANKFURT, June 1 German real estate company Deutsche Annington raised the outlook for synergies it expects from the acquisition of its rival Gagfah.

The deal, which closed in early March, will reap synergies of about 130 million euros ($142.5 million) by the end of 2017, up from the 84 million euros it had previously indicated.

