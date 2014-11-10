NEW YORK Nov 10 Deutsche Bank AG's
Asset & Wealth Management division said on Monday it hired three
private bankers away from rivals Citi Private Bank and Credit
Suisse to join the firm's New York office.
Heather Kirby and Charles Walker joined Deutsche Asset &
Wealth Management from Citi Private Bank in October, and Stewart
Oldfield joined from Credit Suisse last month, according to
records with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA).
Kirby and Walker, who have 30 and 25 years of wealth
management experience respectively, both previously worked for
US Trust, Bank of America's private wealth management
arm for high net worth clients.
Oldfield spent 12 years at Credit Suisse, where he was a
director in the equity derivatives sales division and worked on
liquid alternative assets, according to his LinkedIn profile.
A Citi Private Bank spokeswoman confirmed Kirby and Walker
are no longer with the firm, but declined to comment further. A
spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Kirby, Walker and Oldfield join as Deutsche Asset ramps up a
global effort to expand its adviser force by 15 percent in key
markets.
According to Reuters records of adviser moves, the firm has
hired at least nine private bankers and executives so far this
year, including Lee Hutter as the group's head of wealth
management for the U.S. western region and two advisers who
launched a new private bank branch in Dallas.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)