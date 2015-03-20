BERLIN, March 20 German railway operator
Deutsche Bahn said on Friday it had reached an out-of-court
settlement with Bombardier on various vehicle projects, putting
an "amicable" end to years of legal disputes.
"In recent months we've been working really hard on a
solution to this extremely complex and difficult situation and
so reached an acceptable settlement for both parties," said Gerd
Becht, Deutsche Bahn's legal affairs executive.
Deutsche Bahn had been suing Bombardier for 350 million
euros ($374 million) in damages, alleging "serious defects" with
the brakes and wheels after the collapse of earlier attempts by
the two companies to reach an out-of-court settlement.
($1 = 0.9358 euros)
