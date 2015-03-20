(Adds details)
BERLIN, March 20 German railway operator
Deutsche Bahn said on Friday it had reached an out-of-court
settlement with Canadian train manufacturer Bombardier
on various vehicle projects, putting an "amicable" end to years
of legal disputes.
"In recent months we've been working really hard on a
solution to this extremely complex and difficult situation and
so reached an acceptable settlement for both parties," said Gerd
Becht, Deutsche Bahn's legal affairs executive.
Lutz Bertling, head of Bombardier's transportation division,
confirmed the two firms had come to an agreement, saying: "The
settlement is a positive signal for our future cooperation."
Deutsche Bahn had been suing Bombardier for 350 million
euros ($374 million) in damages, alleging "serious defects" with
brakes and wheels after the collapse of earlier attempts by the
two companies to reach an out-of-court settlement.
Deutsche Bahn was also suing Bombardier separately for an
additional 160 million euros over issues with other trains.
Deutsche Bahn and Bombardier are heavily dependent on each
other, with the former being the biggest customer for regional
and long-distance trains in Europe while the latter is one of
the few suppliers of high-speed trains.
($1=0.9358 euros)
