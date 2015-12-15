FRANKFURT Dec 15 State-owned German rail
operator Deutsche Bahn plans to cut unprofitable
freight transport routes to stem losses, radio station hr-iNFO
reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.
Deutsche Bahn is to reduce its annual transport capacity to
65.5 billion tonne kilometres in 2017 from 70 billion in 2015 by
turning down "volatile traffic", the station said, citing
sources close to the supervisory board.
Deutsche Bahn was not immediately available for comment.
The news comes a day ahead of a supervisory board meeting at
which Chief Executive Ruediger Grube is to present a turnaround
plan for Deutsche Bahn, which reportedly expects to post its
first net loss in more than a decade this year.
Deutsche Bahn has nearly 200,000 workers, making it one of
Germany's biggest employers. Around 5.5 million passengers use
the train network every day and one fifth of freight, some
620,000 tonnes a day, is hauled by rail in Europe's biggest
economy.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Matthias
Sobolewski; Editing by Keith Weir)