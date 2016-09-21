BERLIN, Sept 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has agreed a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash
injection for indebted rail operator Deutsche Bahn and
additional investment in its network, the transport ministry
said on Wednesday.
The government will inject the 1 billion euros this year or
next to shore up Bahn's capital. Over the coming four years, the
state could invest another 1.4 billion euros in the network, the
spokesman said.
Deutsche Bahn has almost 20 billion euros of debt.
In July, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the
group by one notch to "AA-" from "AA", citing weak operating
performance and uncertainty over the timing and proceeds of a
partial privatisation of units Arriva and Schenker.
The capital injection is aimed at avoiding further
downgrades that would raise Bahn's interest payments.
Under the agreement with Schaeuble, state-controlled Bahn
will reduce its dividend payments to the government, which in
recent years flowed back to the group in the form of investments
in its rail network, and Berlin will cover the shortfall.
This will amount to a further 1.4 billion euros in
government investments over four years.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)